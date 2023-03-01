State lawmakers seek to increase penalties for reckless driving

Lawmakers want to increase the penalties for people who drive recklessly. State Representative Bob Donovan says the two proposed bills will double the penalties against repeat reckless drivers, and make it easier to charge them. “I think that is the important message that needs to be sent to the individuals involved in this behavior, that […] Source: WRN.com







