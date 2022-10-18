State launches $1 million program to collect firefighting foam containing toxic 'forever chemicals'
The state announced the launch of its program to collect and dispose of firefighting foam containing PFAS stored at fire departments across the state.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Brown County school headcounts drop like the rest of the state. Where are students going?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 2:04 PM
Wrightstown and Green Bay Schools had the largest decreases in student enrollment.
-
5-year-old girl dies after being shot Monday at home at Bellevue and Amy streets in Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 1:52 PM
Police are looking for a person of interest, Chief Chris Davis said.
-
Even though acceptance of LGBTQ community is high, incidents of harassment, intimidation...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Acceptance of everyday slurs against LGBTQ community can create a climate that emboldens public officials and politicians to marginalize their lives.
-
$64 to see the Packers? Price for road games falling, but entry for Cowboys match at...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Tickets prices for Packers road games falling, but home games get more expensive.
-
-
In rare three-way race for Shawano County Assembly seat, two Republicans and a Democrat...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Six-way primary first led to a two-way race in the general election. But then the Republican Party endorsed the runner-up, who's running as a write-in
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 10:01 AM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
-
Candidates for 88th Assembly District Beauchamp-Pope, Macco address abortion, climate,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Incumbent John Macco takes on UWGB student Hannah Beauchamp-Pope in 88th Assembly District race.
-
Ron Johnson campaign hires Troupis law firm that represented Donald Trump in attempt to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 17, 2022 at 9:41 PM
The Johnson campaign made about $20,000 in payments to the law firm headed by James Troupis, who sought to throw out absentee ballots in 2020.
