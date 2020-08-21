State lacks ideal coronavirus testing capacity for reopening of college campuses, schools, top health official says
But with plans for students to return to classrooms anyway, health secretary Andrea Palm said health officials will be prioritizing testing and test processing for outbreaks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
'S.O.S. Save our service' rally in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2020 at 11:30 PM
Scenes of a rally to save the U.S. Postal Service and demand that the U.S. postmaster general reverse changes to mail processing.
Kanye West not denied access to ballot by 'liberals'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin GOP says 'liberals' denied Kanye West access to the November ballot.
Kamala Harris a point of pride for many Wisconsin voters of color, but she's not above...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 10:55 PM
Voters pointed with pride to the historic nature of Kamala Harris' selection as running mate but said her record still bears scrutiny.
Tourists from farther away than ever are heading to northern Wisconsin. One problem:...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM
Wisconsin's northern counties are diagnosing new coronavirus cases at a rate similar to that of the rest of the state.
Friday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM
One more death due to COVID-19 and 36 additional hospitalizations were reported in Wisconsin on Friday. The Department of Health Services reported 826 – or 7.8 percent – of 10,570 new test results were returned as positive. Get […]
Baldwin focuses on health care in DNC speech
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin referenced her own personal history health care, and her work Joe Biden on the Affordable Care Act, during her speech to the virtual Democratic National Convention from Milwaukee Thursday night. Baldwin mentioned her own […]
Brown County coronavirus: Prison cases surge to 185; death toll hits 57
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 21, 2020 at 10:15 PM
Brown County's 111 new positive cases on Wednesday was the county's highest one-day total since May 1, when 118 people tested positive
Conservation lobby group releases annual ‘Scorecard’
by Bob Hague on August 21, 2020 at 10:07 PM
It was a disappointing legislative session for Wisconsin Conservation Voters. Jennifer Giegerich is Government Affairs Director for the environmental lobby group, which released its annual Conservation Scorecard this week. “Not a single clean […]
