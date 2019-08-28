State justice officials warn citizens against vigilante online pedophile stings

The state department of justice is warning people against taking part in vigilante online stings for suspected pedophiles. Internet Crimes Against Children director Matthew Joy says these stings often focus on naming and shaming people, rather than gathering useful information for police. “It limits what law enforcement and prosecutors can do with respect to that […]

