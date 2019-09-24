State Justice Department urges businesses to train employees in basic cyber security
The state justice department is recommending that businesses take some time to train their employees on basic cyber security. Special Agent Marshall Ogren says phishing emails that try to get users to log into a phony page are one of the most common forms of attack on businesses. “People shouldn’t be entering their username and […]
Source: WRN.com
