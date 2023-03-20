State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville
Investigators with the state Department of Justice are investigating a mysterious death in northeastern Wisconsin. The Justice Department said in a statement that police officers were called to a house in the village of Hortonville in Outagamie County on Saturday…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
April welfare referendum: What's on the ballot, what is existing policy, and what would...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM
Voters will see an advisory referendum on the April 4 ballot asking if welfare recipients should be required to look for jobs to receive benefits.
-
Wisconsin nonprofit that invests more than $1.8M annually to help Native people buy homes...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 20, 2023 at 10:02 AM
Cheryl Cloud has been named the new CEO of Wisconsin Native Loan Fund, which assists Indigenous people with buying homes and starting businesses.
-
In Howard, incumbent Burt McIntyre, challenger J.D. Kopp to face off April 4 for village...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM
Howard Village Board president, challenger divided over allowing non-residents to swim at Duck Creek Quarry, annexation of land in town of Pittsfield
-
Julie's Supper Club ready to open for business in Oconto
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 20, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Luis Morales says many family members are successful restaurant owners and great chefs, which prompted him to dream of owning his own restaurant.
-
How one Milwaukee woman is changing her city – and Wisconsin – with each child she...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 19, 2023 at 9:51 AM
For 24 years, Vicki Davidson has helped hundreds of kids finish their homework. Her influence has rippled beyond Greentree and spread across Milwaukee
-
Green Bay man charged in stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 18, 2023 at 5:01 PM
The Green Bay man faces three felony charges and one misdemeanor for reportedly stabbing a family member at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin.
-
How three years of COVID-19 reshaped these Wisconsinites' lives
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM
A long-hauler who still can't smell. A college student who was barely on campus. The family of Milwaukee County's first COVID-19 victim.
-
Secretary of State Doug La Follette to retire, Gov. Tony Evers appoints Sarah Godlewski...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 17, 2023 at 9:11 PM
Doug La Follette, state Secretary of State and the longest serving statewide elected official in the nation, is retiring after nearly five decades.
-
Encompass to bring a new child care center to Oconto Falls, addresses child care desert
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 17, 2023 at 9:04 PM
The center will bring 140 child care slots to the area when it opens.
