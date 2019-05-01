State GOP hopes to fund dairy research centers to find new dairy products

State Republicans are pushing for the creation of a network of UW based Dairy research facilities. State Assemblyman Travis Tranel says the state produces more milk than it can handle, and that we need more markets and products for that dairy. “We are very good producing milk. We are very good at producing high quality milk, […]

