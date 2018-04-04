State gets federal funding for election security

New funding is now in place to help secure Wisconsin’s elections information from hackers. Federal officials have provided the state with $7 million from the Help America Vote Act to better harden the state’s election system from outside interference. Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney says the commission is currently investigating how best to spend […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.