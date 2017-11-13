State firefighter union chief enters race for governor

The head of the state firefighters’ union is the latest Democrat to run against Governor Scott Walker next fall. Mahlon Mitchell of Fitchburg announced his bid Monday morning, telling the Wisconsin State Journal it’s “time for a change” after eight years of the Republican Walker. Mitchell, president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, ran for lieutenant […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.