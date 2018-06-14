State, Federal Agencies Investigating Sauk City Nursing Home

Allegations of abuse by a resident has both state and federal agencies investigating a Sauk City nursing home. Galen J. Malisch was accused of sexually assaulting two other residents at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie last month. Malisch is charged with a half-dozen counts, including sexual assault and abuse. He’s also charged with failing to update sex offender registry information. He had been convicted of sexual assault in 1990. He made a Sauk County Circuit Court appearance Wednesday by video conference and has a preliminary hearing set for next month.

Source: WRJC.com

