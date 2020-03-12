State Farm Groups Push Senate to Approve Ag-Related Bills
With the Wisconsin State Senate set to convene for the year on March 23, a coalition of state farm organizations are giving lawmakers a final nudge to pass bills aimed at benefiting agriculture.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Live coronavirus updates: WIAA cancels girls, boys state basketball tournaments; Elmbrook ...7 hours ago
- Tony Evers declares health emergency in Wisconsin as two new cases of coronavirus bring st...8 hours ago
- UWRF Cancels FFA Ag Tech Judging Contest11 hours ago
- Packers to close Lambeau Field, Titletown District to public for two weeks11 hours ago
- Kohl Center will not host WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament13 hours ago
- Elections Commission reports at least two cases of voter fraud14 hours ago
- Evers declares public health emergency – COVID-19 cases increase to 715 hours ago
- Students at Necedah Elementary to Learn How to be Prepared for Disasters and Emergencies16 hours ago
- Dells Man Facing 4th Offense OWI after Being Pulled over in Kildare Township16 hours ago
- Juneau County Jail Inmate Discovered to have Heroin Inside of Sock16 hours ago
- How Do You Expect Me to Write My Book With All This Going On?1 month ago
- 1000 Days: This President Continues To Be An Embarrassment5 months ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.