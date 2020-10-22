State Fair Park field hospital admits first coronavirus patient as Wisconsin sets a record for deaths amid surge in cases
The first patient has been admitted to the field hospital at State Fair Park, as Wisconsin’s surge in coronavirus cases shows no sign of improving.
Free, low-cost health screenings at Mile Bluff – Necedah Family Medical Center
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2020 at 5:48 PM
TitletownTech is investing in Synthetaic, an artificial intelligence data company based...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 5:47 PM
Titletown Tech is investing in a start-up, Synthetaic, that aims to utilize data to improve artificial intelligence.
Green Bay woman identified as body in burned vehicle, as Menominee police seek man for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Police are searching for Emerson K. Reed for questioning in the death of 24-year-old Stephanie Greenspon.
'We wear because we care': Menominee award-winning performer's music video encourages...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 5:06 PM
Wade Fernandez produced a music video with a message, while the pandemic prevented in-person concerts.
Small risk, huge reward: Green Bay woman wins $500,000 prize in Wisconsin Lottery...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 22, 2020 at 4:28 PM
Green Bay's Patricia Alicea won $500K in the Wisconsin Lottery scratch-off game Big Cash Bonus Crossword. The ticket was sold at a convenience store.
Gundersen St. Josephs offering Trick-or-Treating During Pandemic Tips
by WRJC WebMaster on October 22, 2020 at 3:49 PM
The beauty of Wisconsin autumns as seen by our readers
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 22, 2020 at 2:55 PM
Wisconsin's fall colors never cease to amaze residents and visitors alike. This is a collection of great fall photos in the state, submitted by readers for the Journal Sentinel's daily weather photo.
How Halloween will be different this year: one-way trick-or-treating, drive-thrus,...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 22, 2020 at 2:32 PM
De Pere and Green Bay are recommending residents do not do door-to-door trick-or-treating this year. Both cities have set designated hours and recommend safer options.
