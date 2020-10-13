State exceeds 900 hospitalized COVID-19 patients

More than 900 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Wisconsin on Monday. According to the latest totals updated Sunday, 889 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 235 of them in intensive care. We continue to see high numbers of confirmed #COVID19_WI cases. Today, the 7-day average of new confirmed cases is at an all-time high of 2,547, up […]

Source: WRN.com







