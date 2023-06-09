State DHS lifts ban at Green Bay memory care center, which can take in new residents again
DHS made the decision Monday to lift the ban after Reflections at Moraine Ridge filed an appeal.
Donald Trump indictment unsealed: Detailing the charges the former president faces
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 8:03 PM
The Department of Justice unsealed the indictment against Donald Trump, Walt Nauta, detailing the dozens of charges in case over classified documents.
A sweeping new bill would overhaul Wisconsin's alcohol industry, touching everything from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 7:42 PM
The compromise bill has been years in the making and was introduced by GOP leaders Robin Vos and Devin LeMahieu.
Gallagher won’t run for U.S. Senate
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2023 at 7:08 PM
Wisconsin congressman Mike Gallagher takes himself out of the running for U.S. Senate. “I decided to stay in the House and lead the select committee on the Chinese Communist Party, rather than run for Senate against Tammy Baldwin in […]
Johnson, Baldwin make recommendations for long-vacant federal judgeship in Green Bay
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 6:57 PM
The new recommendations come after Sen. Ron Johnson sunk the nomination of William Pocan for the opening left by retired William Griesbach.
Top takeaways as Donald Trump makes more history: 'It all could have been avoided'
by USA TODAY on June 9, 2023 at 6:38 PM
Already facing trial in New York state court over hush money payments, Trump's second indictment generates a new list of unprecedented developments.
House on North Broadway hit by gunfire in drive-by shooting, Green Bay police say; family...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM
Multiple bullets hit home in 900 block of North Broadway about 1:30 a.m., police said. Authorities seeking black SUV that fled scene after shooting.
Can a governor's veto be overridden in Wisconsin? Does it happen often?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2023 at 5:21 PM
Gov. Tony Evers issued a record number of vetoes two years ago. How does the process work in Wisconsin?
New study details fentanyl’s toll in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2023 at 4:50 PM
A new report details the scourge of fentanyl in Wisconsin. The findings by Forward Analytics, the research arm of the Wisconsin Counties Association, finds the synthetic opioid painkiller is the number one killer of Wisconsinites ages 25 to 54. […]
