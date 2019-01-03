State Democrats want to move on OWI criminalization

State Democrats want to reopen talks on criminalizing first time drunk driving. Milwaukee Senator Chris Larson says it’s an issue that touches nearly everyone in the the state, and him more personally. “It’s been exactly 20 years since I lost a classmate to a repeat drunk driver. Since then, families have continued to needlessly lose […]

