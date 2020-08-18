State Dem chair says virtual DNC is proving intimate and emotional

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler says last night’s Democratic National Convention demonstrated the emotional power the virtual experience can bring to viewers. “It’s almost like they’re speaking to only that viewer at home. The intimacy allowed a level of just raw emotional power to come through the screen, that wouldn’t have been possible […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.