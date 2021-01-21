State could reach 1,000 COVID-19 related deaths for January

Wisconsin could be on a path to 1,000 coronavirus related deaths this month, even as confirmed cases decline. The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday announced 50 more deaths due to COVID-19. That brings the statewide toll to 5,562, and 703 such deaths since the first of the year, with a seven day average […]

Source: WRN.com







