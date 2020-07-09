State Capitol building to remain closed

The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain closed to the public. The Wednesday announcement from Governor Tony Evers’ administration also stated that state employees will have to wear masks at all times while they are inside state facilities, starting Monday. The Capitol has been closed since March. It was supposed to reopen next week but the […]

Source: WRN.com







