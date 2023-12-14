State business lobby sues Department of Justice in public records case
The records pertain to the hire of an outside law firm to investigate potential PFAS contamination.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Mile Bluff to host Community Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2023 at 7:25 PM
UW System Regents approve funding and DEI deal on second vote
by Bob Hague on December 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM
A critical “do over” vote by the Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents. The Regents reversed course Wednesday, approving a deal with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to reassign some diversity, equity and inclusion positions on campuses […]
Wisconsin ACLU files open records requests for school book bans
by Raymond Neupert on December 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM
The ACLU of Wisconsin wants more information about the processes six school districts used to remove books from classrooms and libraries. Attorney Tim Muth says open records requests will allow the public to see who requested removal of books and […]
Stillson-Mullikin, Bonnie L. Age 54 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 6:11 PM
Tomah Health Reports First Case of Influenza
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM
Westerman, Constance “Connie” Age 56 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 12/12
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 3:52 PM
Royall Slips By Mauston as Massey Closes in On Scoring Record
by WRJC WebMaster on December 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM
