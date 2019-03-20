State budget battles start at Building Commission hearing

The legislative fight over the budget is now underway at the Capitol. The state’s Building Commission failed to pass any recommendations about projects that are included in Governor Evers’ proposed capital budget. The commission’s votes all came on party lines, which ended up in ties with no clear decision. Republicans are concerned over the roughly […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.