State basketball tournaments cancelled
The WIAA has canceled all remaining games of the girls state basketball tournament, as well as boys sectional finals and the boys state tournament in response to the evolving concerns over the spread of COVID-19. WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said there was no choice. “I want the student-athletes and their coaches to know that […]
Source: WRN.com
