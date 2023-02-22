State Bar president pleased to see increase in funding for DAs, defenders in proposed state budget

The Wisconsin State Bar is hopeful that a proposed increase in funding for prosecutors and public defenders will survive the budget process. Governor Tony Evers wants to raise the base pay for both, and State Bar President Margaret Hickey says Wisconsin desperately needs to raise the pay for public defenders. “It’s just as stressful and […] Source: WRN.com







