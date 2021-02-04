State Assembly passes resolution to end Governor Evers mask mandate

Assembly Republicans have voted in favor of ending Governor Tony Evers mask order and health emergency. That resolution will go into effect on Friday. The removal of the health emergency will mean Wisconsin is no longer eligible for 50 million dollars a month in food stamp funding. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says this isn’t about […]

