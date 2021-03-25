State Assembly passes flurry of bills on Tuesday, Vos threatens court action on ARA funding

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the Assembly is ready to go to court if Governor Tony Evers doesn’t allow Republicans to decide how the state will spend federal COVID-19 recovery funding. On Tuesday, the State Assembly spent over 7 hours in debate on a series of contentious bills and resolutions signaling a return to tense […]

