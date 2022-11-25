State agency says UW Hospital doesn't have to recognize nurses' union
But the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission ruling doesn’t say if the hospital can voluntarily recognize and bargain with the union, the hospital said.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Suamico couple works to bring tiny homes for veterans to northeastern Wisconsin
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 25, 2022 at 2:36 PM
Gail, a Navy veteran, and her husband, Kim, a retired union contractor, have started a nonprofit business called Veterans 1st of NEW.
-
Abundant food, safe resting grounds bring thousands of tundra swans to the Mississippi...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 25, 2022 at 11:00 AM
It's believed that the swans fly nonstop from the Mississippi River to their wintering grounds in Chesapeake Bay, stocking up on plentiful food on the river before they go.
-
Lincoln High School student arrested after school closed for bomb threat
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on November 23, 2022 at 11:06 PM
Lincoln High School recieved a voicemail message at midinight saying a bomb would arrive at the school at noon. Students were dismissed early.
-
Rebecca Kleefisch focuses on 1848 Project and recruiting 'conservative credible...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 23, 2022 at 7:35 PM
After her loss in the GOP governor primary, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is now devoting herself full time to the 1848 Project.
-
Hockey Full Game: WI Rapids at RWD/Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 3:08 PM
-
Tafel, Christine L. Age 94 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/22
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM
-
Caden Brandt Hat Trick Leads RWD/Mauston Hockey Over Rapids in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on November 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM
-
Reader donations to fight hunger in Wisconsin a reminder that the ties that bind us are...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM
The annual Stock the Shelves campaign will help to provide nearly 730,000 meals to food pantries across Wisconsin, thanks to dollars from readers.
