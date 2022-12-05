Starling, Fredrick (Fritz) August Age 78 of Friendship

Fredrick (Fritz) August Starling, age 78, of Friendship Wis, passed away Friday, December 02, 2022, at his home.

In honor of his wishes there will be no services only happy thoughts of all the wonderful times and people that blessed his life in so many ways.

Fritz was born on September 22,1944 in Wisconsin, to Lloyd and Margaret (Hensen) Starling. He was one of fifteen children.

Fritz graduated from Adams-Friendship High School in Adams Wisconsin in 1962. After graduating high school, Fritz moved to Kenosha Wisconsin where he met and married Rochelle Kriese. Together they had two children, Scott and Barbara Starling. After his marriage ended with Rochelle, Fritz returned home to Adams Wisconsin where he met LaVonne (Mykie) Hiller. They were happily together from 1974 until January 4th, 1992, of the time of her passing. In 2005 he met Deloris (Dee) Lewis who remained his significant other until the time of his passing.

Fritz worked for the township of Preston as road maintenance. He worked for the Adams County Highway Department from which he retired. He enjoyed doing things for the people that lived in his community such as, rototilling gardens, fixing and installing garage doors, making things out of wood, processing meat, and roasting hogs for family, friends, and local establishments. Frits enjoyed going fishing, along with socializing with friends and family

Fritz was preceded in death by: His parents, Margaret and Lloyd Starling, LaVonne (Mykie) Hiller, and Several of his siblings.

Fritz is survived by: His children: Scott Starling (Kristin Starling), and Barbara Solchenberger (Michael Kearney). Eight grandchildren: Alex Starling (Ballie), Michael Starling (Shelby), McKenzie Starling, Gabriel Starling, Hannah Starling, Madison Starling, Amanda Burmaster (Charles Burmaster), and Jennifer Solchenberger. Four great grandchildren: Savanah Revels, Cadence Burmaster, and Tristan Burmaster. Along with many other honorary children.