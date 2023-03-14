Stanton, Ruthanne Sylvia Age 86 of Mauston

Ruthanne Sylvia (Mauer) Stanton, age 86 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at her residence with loved ones by her side.

Ruth was born on August 17th, 1936 to Arthur and Violet (Bigalke) Mauer. Ruth was born and raised in Mauston, WI. In 1954, She graduated from Mauston High School and settled in her hometown for the remaining years of her life.

In 1954 Ruth met her husband, Robert (Bob) Stanton. They met through her brother Arnold Mauer, whom Bob was good friends with. They devoted their love to one another and were united in marriage at the Presbyterian church in Mauston on November 24th, 1956. Robert and Ruthanne had five children together: Debra, Mary, Karen, Robert Jr., and Rhonda.

Ruth was active in her faith and was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church in Mauston. She played an integral role in her church and was a member of the Dorcas group and the Choral Bells singing group. For more than 45 years, she sang “O’ Holy Night” at her church for every Christmas Eve service. She was very well known for her beautiful voice and was frequently invited to sing at many weddings and funerals.

Above all, Ruth showed an immense amount of love and dedication to her husband Bob, family, and friends. In her early years of life, she worked at the Hess Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide. While raising her family, she had the opportunity to be home with her children while also helping with the bookwork for their own local business. She later worked as a central service technician at Hess Memorial Hospital and ultimately retired in that role. Ruth was a woman with integrity, loyalty, and kindness. Amongst the people that knew Ruth, they all knew she possessed a strong and dedicated work ethic.

Ruth relished many hobbies, but she had a special love and talent for cooking and baking. Her recipes were famous and shared amongst many loved ones. Not only was she a remarkable cook, but she also had a variety of desserts, baked goods, and favorites she often received special requests for. She enjoyed gardening (especially her flower gardens), preserving home grown goods, playing cards, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and of course, singing.

Ruthanne is preceded in death by her parents Violet and Arthur Mauer, her two brothers, Richard and Arnold Mauer, her sister Mildred (Mauer) Schultz, and her daughter, Debra (Stanton) Krebsbach.

She is survived by her husband Robert C. Stanton (Bob) of Mauston WI; three daughters, Mary (Paul) Brown of Mauston, Karen (Jeff) Wafle of Wonewoc, WI, Rhonda (Richard) Hoeth of Columbus, WI; one son, Robert Jr. (Melissa) Stanton of Elroy, WI. Many grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, March 17th, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Crandall Funeral home in Mauston, WI. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am. – 11:00 a.m.

Source: WRJC.com







