Stanton, Geraldine “Miggy”, age 90, of Mauston

Geraldine “Miggy” Stanton, 90, of Mauston passed away on Friday, Nov 24, 2017 at Crestview Nursing Home. Miggy was born to William and Ruth (Surridge) Ellse in December of 1926, in Rushden, England. She married Emil Finkbeiner and immigrated to the United States in 1945 and later married Clarence Stanton in 1966. Her interests included a life long love for knitting, canning, baking, walking, going to lunch, and visiting with her many friends and family. She took pride in sharing knitted gifts and baked goodies.

Survivors include her sons Jack (Cheryl) Stanton of Ohio, Paul “Tuffy” Finkbeiner of Mauston, stepson Robert Stanton (Ruthanne) of Mauston, and her daughter Bonnie (Finkbeiner) Reinen of Madison, grandchildren, great grandchildren,and many other family and friends. Miggy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Clarence, brother Bob (Ren) Ellse, and sister Betty (Ken) Bowley.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 2, 2017 at Crandall Funeral Home in Mauston, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will be in the Mauston Cemetery

A heartfelt thank you to the entire staff and residents at Crestview Nursing Home & Assisted Living where she touched everyone’s heart with her charisma.

