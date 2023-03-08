Stanley Litow – Strong support for notion that a bachelor’s degree means $1 million more in lifetime income
“Lifetime earnings of someone with a college degree is over a million dollars more than those entering the workforce without one.”
Source: Politifacts.com
Kewaunee High School student is testing his culinary skills in SkillsUSA Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 10:48 PM
The SkillsUSA contest is judged not just on taste and presentation but professional kitchen skills, with the winner advancing to nationals in Atlanta
Tammy Baldwin joins a bipartisan push to expand a crackdown on foreign tech and look...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM
Tammy Baldwin joined a Senate push to protect against foreign tech companies after Rep. Mike Gallagher signed onto a House measure aimed at TikTok.
Green Bay City Council votes to remove audio recording equipment from City Hall
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM
Letters from two employees to City Council members said situations at City Hall left them in fear for their safety
State Republicans signal intentions of striking down new school vaccination rules
by Raymond Neupert on March 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM
The head of the state legislature’s rules committee wants to strike down new guidelines for child vaccinations. That’s following a hearing where the Department of Health Services staff explained why the changes will help prevent serious […]
Lawmaker says Safe Haven Laws may have prevented newborn death
by Bob Hague on March 8, 2023 at 3:46 PM
The discovery of an infant’s body in Whitewater over the weekend need not have happened. Representative Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said the state’s Safe Haven Laws provide an opportunity to surrender a newborn child to law […]
Q&A: Meet Claude Tiller, one of the final candidates for Green Bay Schools' superintendent
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM
Claude Tiller currently works as an assistant superintendent in Detroit Public Schools, a district of 53,000 students and over 100 schools.
Republicans signal they will block policies requiring meningitis vaccination for 7th...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 8, 2023 at 12:02 PM
The Evers administration is promoting meningitis vaccination for 7th graders and new rules for chickenpox vaccinations for school age children.
Bank of Luxemburg receives state of Wisconsin grant for worker training
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM
The grant from the state's Fast Forward program will help provide leadership skills and possible future wage increases to six current employees
Group opposing F-35s at Truax dismissive of Baldwin outreach
by Bob Hague on March 7, 2023 at 8:34 PM
U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office announced last week that the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs is receiving a federal grant to conduct community outreach, noise mitigation planning, and prepare for arrival of F-35 fighter jets at […]
