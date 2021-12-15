Standoff in Hobart cleared after shot fired at Centerline Drive apartment; shelter-in-place order lifted
The standoff in Hobart started early Wednesday and was not resolved to late afternoon.
Heavy fog a factor as 1 killed, 2 hurt in U.S. 141 crashes that cause train to derail in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:51 PM
Heavy fog was a factor Wednesday morning when a delivery truck driver was killed after his box truck was pushed into a train crossing U.S. 141.
Standoff in Hobart cleared after shot fired at Centerline Drive apartment;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 11:32 PM
The standoff in Hobart started early Wednesday and was not resolved to late afternoon.
A La Crosse man wins $30,000 from a Wisconsin Lottery ticket bought at a Kwik Trip a day...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM
John Muenzenberger bought the winning Naughty or Nice Crossword scratch-off ticket at a Kwik Trip in Merrill Nov. 29.
Hillsboro Boys Battle Mauston to Close Finish in Basketball (2020)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2021 at 9:07 PM
SBC Classics: Hillsboro v Alma-Pepin Volleyball (2018)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2021 at 8:48 PM
7 things Wisconsin DOT wants you to know about driving in windstorm
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 7:49 PM
A storm is expected to bring wind gusts up to 70 mph Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here are tips for driving in that weather if you must.
Finance Committee grants Green Bay police requests for nearly $1 million to deter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM
The first use of COVID-relief dollars in Green Bay will address gun violence prevention
PolitiFact: Lie of the Year 2021: Lies about the Jan. 6 Capitol attack
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 15, 2021 at 6:59 PM
PolitiFact had many options to choose from for our Lie of the Year: Among them are claims that the 2020 election was stolen and claims that the COVID vaccine didn't work. But lies about the Capitol insurrection stands above all others. […]
Green Bay concerts and comedy shows: A rolling list of who's playing where. New this...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 15, 2021 at 5:40 PM
The Resch Center, Meyer Theatre, Lyric Room and EPIC Event Center all have a busy slate of shows on their fall calendars.
