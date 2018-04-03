Stacy Smith, Jacob Kallies, Mike Murray Big Winners on Spring Election Day
The spring election is now over and victors have been crowned around the local area. Stacy Smith defeated Scott Southworth to become the new Juneau County Circuit Court Judge. Darrell Hines and Michael Coughlin will both be member of the Mauston School Board after defeating opponents Carrie Buss and Scott Grawein. For the 1st time since 2002 New Lisbon has a new Mayor as 35 year old Jacob Kallies defeated incumbent Lloyd Chase. Nancy Cowan and Mark Kopplin will remain on the Mauston School Board after defeating challengers Chad Bunker and Richard Smith, both New Lisbon School referendums also passed by wide margins. Necedah also passed their school referendum. James Parrett will be the Juneau County supervisor in district 10 after defeating Gary Frei. Matthew Vaughn defeated Jim Butler to win the Lemonweir Town Board Supervisor 4 seat. Tomah also has a new Mayor as Mike Murray defeated incumbent Nelly Pater by a wide margin.
Source: WRJC.com
News At Other State Sites:
- China space lab mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific5 hours ago
- Rebecca Dallet beats Michael Screnock in race for Wisconsin Supreme Court5 hours ago
- State paid more than $735K in last decade to settle cases involving sexual harassment5 hours ago
- Vruwink wins fourth term as Rapids mayor; results of city clerk, city council races5 hours ago
- Voters approve largest DC Everest referendum in district history5 hours ago
- Election 2018: Results for statewide and Dane County races5 hours ago
- Bank lender McManus wins Marshfield mayor race5 hours ago
- Teacher rebellion puts red-state Republicans on defensive6 hours ago
- Stacy Smith, Jacob Kallies, Mike Murray Big Winners on Spring Election Day6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids School Board: Benbow, Davis, Bielski-Medina continue serving6 hours ago
- Christman wins mayoral re-election—Kewaunee County Election Results6 hours ago
- L-C School District approves both referendum questions7 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.