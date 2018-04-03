Stacy Smith, Jacob Kallies, Mike Murray Big Winners on Spring Election Day

The spring election is now over and victors have been crowned around the local area. Stacy Smith defeated Scott Southworth to become the new Juneau County Circuit Court Judge. Darrell Hines and Michael Coughlin will both be member of the Mauston School Board after defeating opponents Carrie Buss and Scott Grawein. For the 1st time since 2002 New Lisbon has a new Mayor as 35 year old Jacob Kallies defeated incumbent Lloyd Chase. Nancy Cowan and Mark Kopplin will remain on the Mauston School Board after defeating challengers Chad Bunker and Richard Smith, both New Lisbon School referendums also passed by wide margins. Necedah also passed their school referendum. James Parrett will be the Juneau County supervisor in district 10 after defeating Gary Frei. Matthew Vaughn defeated Jim Butler to win the Lemonweir Town Board Supervisor 4 seat. Tomah also has a new Mayor as Mike Murray defeated incumbent Nelly Pater by a wide margin.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.