Stacey Abrams – Abrams distorts new Georgia abortion law; Kemp has not moved to investigate women for miscarriages
“Brian Kemp wants to investigate and punish women for having miscarriages.”
COVID-19 case count declining in Wisconsin, but hospitalizations remain above 500
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 9:53 PM
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 522 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals on Friday
Robin Vos fires Michael Gableman, ending a 2020 election review that's cost taxpayers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 9:09 PM
Vos fired Gableman after surviving a primary election challenge fueled by Donald Trump and supported by the former Supreme Court justice.
Fact check: Michels reconsiders and endorses Donald Trump in 2024 bid
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM
Once on the fence, gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels reconsiders and endorses Donald Trump in 2024 presidential bid.
Public water systems statewide will be required to test for toxic 'forever chemicals.'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Standards for PFAS went into effect at the beginning of August, and will require testing starting this fall.
Former pastor at Oneida United Methodist Church convicted of child pornography and meth...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 12, 2022 at 7:19 PM
Rick E. Haberland, 48, pleaded no contest to four counts of possession of child pornography and one count of meth possession in court Friday.
Where the Michael Gableman review of Wisconsin's 2020 election stands
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 12, 2022 at 7:11 PM
Here's a look at the Republican review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
Historic photos of Ashwaubenon as the village celebrates 150 years
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2022 at 6:54 PM
See historic photos of Ashwaubenon, which is celebrating its sesquicentennial in 2022.
Bay of Green Bay's dead zones could be getting worse, and scientists say climate change...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM
Researchers are seeing signs that weather extremes are expanding dead zones, oxygen-depleted areas where fish and other species cannot survive.
Green Bay chef Ace Champion talks cooking for Packers, merging Cajun charm with Wisconsin...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 12, 2022 at 3:43 PM
Ace Champion moved from Louisiana in the early 2000s with the idea of introducing creole cuisine in Wisconsin. He is accomplishing more than that.
