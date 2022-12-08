St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting
Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
UW System's merger couldn't save UW-Platteville Richland. What about other UW branch...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 10:23 PM
Most of the other dozen branch campuses have endured similar trajectories of enrollment declines, budget cuts, tuition freezes and reorganizations.
-
Investigators seize 12 pounds of fentanyl, arrest two in Appleton, DOJ says
by Appleton Post-Crescent on December 8, 2022 at 10:17 PM
Investigators seized roughly 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl and arrested two people in Appleton this week.
-
Door County florist combines artistic talents, love of flowers in newly blooming business
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 7:58 PM
Tracy Melger, with help from mentors, is growing a business in Fish Creek that shows off her creativity.
-
Wisconsin Republican Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil join Democrats in passing the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 7:34 PM
Wisconsin Republican U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher and Bryan Steil joined House Democrats in voting to codify same-sex marriage protections into law.
-
Greater Green Bay YMCA, Allouez plan to build $35 million facility; Capital Credit Union...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM
The village and the YMCA will be building a new Y facility and Village community center on a 17-acre parcel of land in Allouez.
-
Hobart-Lawrence officer accidentally shoots self, injured during Highway 29 standoff
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM
The officer was struggling with a man pulled over for a wellness check when the officer's firearm discharged.
-
Cobblestone Hotel & Suites opens first De Pere location
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 4:11 PM
See inside newly opened Cobblestone Hotel & Suites with a Wissota Chophouse in De Pere
-
Fresh off win on same-sex marriage, Sen. Tammy Baldwin proposes federal travel fund for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 8, 2022 at 4:02 PM
The chances of the bill become law may be "slim," the Wisconsin senator said. But she hopes to at least raise awareness.
-
Pearl Harbor attack, 'a date which will live in infamy,' remembered in Sturgeon Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM
The inaugural event remembered the 2,400 lives lost and highlighted the role of Sturgeon Bay shipyards in World War II.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.