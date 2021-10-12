St. Paul Man Facing Extradition As A Fugitive From Justice

Moo Say, a 30 year old man from St. Paul, Minnesota has been charged with Extradition as a fugitive from justice. He fled from Minnesota to Juneau County, Wisconsin.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Department received an active felony warrant on October 8th from Pine County Sheriff’s Department in Minnesota. Say is charged with 5th Degree Drug Possession and Operating After Revocation.

A hold has been placed on Say who will be extradited from the State of Wisconsin to Minnesota.

Source: WRJC.com







