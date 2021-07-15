St. Norbert College uproar centered on Rev. Jay Fostner, then his position was eliminated. He's back as a board member.
The De Pere private college terminated Fostner’s role as vice president last year only to elect him to its board one year later.
Bills to change voting rules have been moving through the Legislature. Here are the views...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 15, 2021 at 2:00 PM
Republicans and Democrats have taken clear sides on voting bills moving through the Legislature. Clerks have a more nuanced view of the proposals.
Couple starts lavender farm near Pulaski
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Kathy and Randy Meyer started Potter Creek Lavender in 2017.
Black women are five times as likely to die in childbirth. Here's what that looks like in...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 15, 2021 at 11:09 AM
In Brown County, Black women receive the lowest rates of first-trimester health care and are most likely to have premature births, a 2018 report says.
'Summer isn't the same without EAA': Oshkosh ready for return of AirVenture, attendees
by Oshkosh Northwestern on July 15, 2021 at 11:01 AM
More than 600,000 people attend AirVenture each year, said Amy Albright, executive director for the Oshkosh Visitors and Convention Bureau.
I thought I hated backpacking. A night in Wisconsin's Pattison State Park changed my mind.
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM
What happens when you return to backpacking after a 30-year hiatus? Some worries, some blunders, some sore legs and a whole lot of good feelings.
Appleton native, UWSP grad Isaiah Harmison a contestant on CBS dating show 'Love Island'
by Stevens Point Journal on July 14, 2021 at 11:36 PM
Isaiah Harmison is originally from Appleton. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and attended St. Norbert College in De Pere.
Evers announces $130 million in American Rescue Plan funding for workforce development...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2021 at 10:31 PM
Gov. Tony Evers and economic leaders were in Green Bay Wednesday to announce $130 million in funding toward workforce development.
One stuck-up bridge: What we know so far about Green Bay's Don A. Tilleman Bridge on...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2021 at 9:51 PM
Here's what we know and don't know about the bridge in the week since a mechanical failure forced the DOT to shut it down.
