St. Norbert College requires masks indoors as COVID-19 Delta variant spreads in Brown County
The decision came after Brown County showed substantial transmission of the COVID-19 Delta variant, university officials said in a statement.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Brewers acquire veteran reliever John Axford
by Bill Scott on August 2, 2021 at 3:58 PM
The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed reliever John Axford from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for cash considerations. Axford will join the team in their series opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates tonight. The 38-year-old […]
Fatal Crash Takes Place on Interstate near Oakdale
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 3:55 PM
Westfield Man Injured in Fall at Blackhawk State Park
by WRJC WebMaster on August 2, 2021 at 3:51 PM
Prisons plan to switch to one vendor for personal items this fall. Advocates say it's a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 2, 2021 at 1:00 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections this fall will switch to a single vendor for personal property purchase for inmates. Advocates are worried.
Appleton's Rahb Kettleson declares intent to run as Democrat for 8th Congressional...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 2, 2021 at 12:00 PM
He wants to use the congressional seat to help bring a National Hockey League franchise to the Fox Cities.
There are 32 neighborhood associations in Green Bay, but what exactly do they do?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 2, 2021 at 11:22 AM
The city's neighborhood groups take on projects, raise money and educate. They struggle with representing local diversity, though.
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice overseeing election review says integrity concerns...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2021 at 6:46 PM
Michael Gableman, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice, said he wants to investigate certain issues to build voters' confidence in the electoral process.
Republicans moving to block University of Wisconsin virus testing, vaccination rules
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 1, 2021 at 1:36 AM
State Sen. Steve Nass said he would be moving to require the university to get legislative approval before enacting any virus-related regulations.
