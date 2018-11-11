St. Norbert clinches NCAA D-3 football playoff spot

The St. Norbert College Green Knights wrapped up their 17th Midwest Conference title by knocking off Monmouth 10-7 on Saturday, ending the Scots two-year hold on the conference’s top spot. The Knight scored all 10-points in the opening quarter, then turned the game over to their defense, which forced six turnovers on the day. The […]

