St. Norbert Abbey identifies two more Norbertine priests who abused minors, including former abbot
The De Pere-based Catholic order says the two priests are now dead. One of them led the abbey from 1982 to 1994.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Some Wisconsin schools shed mask requirements after court ruling
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 9:33 PM
A week after the state Supreme Court threw out Wisconsin's mask requirement, some schools are longer requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Brown County: Nearly 71% of seniors fully vaccinated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM
Thursday's seven-day positivity rate stood at 14.5%, the highest since 15.2% on Feb. 18, according to DHS.
DHS reports the highest daily case count in nearly two months as Wisconsin passes 2...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 9:28 PM
The state's health department reported over 1,000 cases in a single day for the first time in nearly two months
'My kids deserve to eat': Wisconsin officials fail to get food assistance to thousands of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 9:02 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction doesn't have addresses for about 78,500 students who may be eligible for the food assistance program.
Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in 2022 U.S. Senate race, drawing a sharp rebuke from...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 8, 2021 at 8:41 PM
Donald Trump's endorsement comes as U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson weighs running for a third term next year while Democrats line up for a competitive primary.
More Local Election Results from Tuesday
by WRJC WebMaster on April 8, 2021 at 8:03 PM
Shailene Woodley is known as a film star and Aaron Rodgers' fiancee. To Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 6:05 PM
Shailene Woodley, who's engaged to Aaron Rodgers, can have plenty of Indigenous-led environmental activism to choose from in Wisconsin.
-
Three men sue Green Bay police in federal court; two say officers punched them while...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 8, 2021 at 5:58 PM
One incident happened in 2018 and two happened during arrests in January, according to three separate lawsuits claiming police brutality.
