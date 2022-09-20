St. Joe’s Fun Run returns in 2022!

St. Joseph’s annual fun run will return Saturday, October 15, 2022. The start and finish line will be lakeside, at the Hillsboro Field Veteran’s Memorial Park. The event will be a 5K and 10K run/walk which will use the new walking trail that connects the park to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Every entrant will receive a limited edition t-shirt if they register before September 28. Registration is $15 for walkers, $20 for 5K runner and $30 for 10K runners.

Funds raised from the event will be held by St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation for the purpose of supporting the Gundersen St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation Department.

Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/WI/Hillsboro/StJosephsFunRun

Source: WRJC.com







