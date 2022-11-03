SSM Health Dean orthopedic surgeons starting solo practice, plan specialty hospital, centers
The move could shake up one of the most lucrative parts of health care in a market dominated by SSM Health and UW Health.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Milwaukee leaders seek support in Green Bay for sales tax, revenue fixes
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 8:53 PM
The Milwaukee mayor and county executive and the Greater Green Bay Chamber discussed how to get local governments the financial support they need.
-
Milwaukee Election Commission official Kimberly Zapata could face charges accusing her of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2022 at 8:43 PM
A Milwaukee election official fraudulently requested absentee ballots reserved for members of the military, an internal city review shows.
-
Powerball jackpot is the third-highest ever. Here's how to play and what to do if you win
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM
The jackpot, about $1.5 billion, is the second-highest in Powerball history and the third-highest ever. Here's how to play in Wisconsin.
-
Wonewoc-Center State Tournament Intro
by WRJC WebMaster on November 3, 2022 at 6:22 PM
-
Fact check: Ad on Johnson's Jan. 6 "peaceful protest' comments makes a point but comes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM
Democratic PAC ad says "Ron Johnson is making excuses for rioters who tried to overthrow our government, even calling them 'peaceful protests.'"
-
Final Marquette Poll shows close top of ticket races
by Bob Hague on November 3, 2022 at 3:27 PM
The final Marquette Law School Poll before Election Day shows Wisconsin‘s top of ballot races remain close. In the race for governor, the new Marquette Poll finds 48% of likely voters support Democratic incumbent Tony Evers and 48% favor […]
-
Here's a Green Bay-area voters' guide to the Nov. 8 Wisconsin election
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM
A look at each contested race in Green Bay, with information about the Nov, 8 general election.
-
White Gull Inn folk music concert season opens with Door County's Nick Dumas
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM
Two other shows were announced for the annual winter series in Fish Creek. All are held with an optional pre-concert dinner prepared by the inn.
-
Our Public Investigator team wants to solve your problems
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 3, 2022 at 11:16 AM
We will be looking at systemic issues and reveal how government, businesses or civic institutions are doing their jobs – or not doing them.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.