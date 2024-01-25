Spurs mascot The Coyote captures bat with net – to the delight of Wembanyama

A bat descended on the court and delayed play after Victor Wembanyama made a 3-pointer two minutes into the San Antonio Spurs’ 113-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Dressed in a Batman costume, the Spurs’ mascot, The…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.