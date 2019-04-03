Spring 2019 Contested Election Results in Juneau County

Necedah Village Trustee

X Charlie Krupa 97

Donald Jackson 93

Peter Blum 87

 

Necedah Town Board Supervisor

X George Schumer 382

Ginny Hodal 332

 

Armenia Town Chairperson

X Robert Owens 156

Jim Parrett 79

 

Armenia Town Board Supervisor

X Bob Halbur 121

Keith Parker 35

 

Armenia Constable

X Terry Bellmer 161

Dennis Castellon 118

 

 

 

Wonewoc Village Trustee

X Robert Norling 94

Shawn Lehman 91

 

Clearfield Town Supervisor

X Jim Suzda Jr 140

Michael Meixner 105

 

Cutler Town Board Supervisor

X James Heyward Jr 60

Curtiss Jorgenson 52

 

Finley Town Board Chairperson

X Chelsea Johnson 27

William Carter 20

 

Finley Town Board Supervisor

X Joseph Sterbenz Jr 35

Frank Worzalla 33

 

Fountain Town Board Supervisor

X Joanne Klinker 91

Nathan Bell 85

 

 

Germantown Town Board Supervisor

X Keith Kortbein 192

Ken Jax 183

 

 

Kildare Town Board Supervisor

 

Brian Hawkins 102

Ken Rogge 102

Scattering 1

 

Lisbon Town Board Supervisor

X Kevin Klinker 98

Kevin Wetley 93

 

Lyndon Town Board Chairperson

X Pat Mitchell 160

William Carey 48

 

Lyndon Town Board Supervisor

X Gary Geibel 158

Jim Rockwell 155

 

 

 

Plymouth Town Board Supervisor

X Travis Schultz 133

Debra Parrish 117

 

 

 

 

Source: WRJC.com


