Spring 2019 Contested Election Results in Juneau County
Necedah Village Trustee
X Charlie Krupa 97
Donald Jackson 93
Peter Blum 87
Necedah Town Board Supervisor
X George Schumer 382
Ginny Hodal 332
Armenia Town Chairperson
X Robert Owens 156
Jim Parrett 79
Armenia Town Board Supervisor
X Bob Halbur 121
Keith Parker 35
Armenia Constable
X Terry Bellmer 161
Dennis Castellon 118
Wonewoc Village Trustee
X Robert Norling 94
Shawn Lehman 91
Clearfield Town Supervisor
X Jim Suzda Jr 140
Michael Meixner 105
Cutler Town Board Supervisor
X James Heyward Jr 60
Curtiss Jorgenson 52
Finley Town Board Chairperson
X Chelsea Johnson 27
William Carter 20
Finley Town Board Supervisor
X Joseph Sterbenz Jr 35
Frank Worzalla 33
Fountain Town Board Supervisor
X Joanne Klinker 91
Nathan Bell 85
Germantown Town Board Supervisor
X Keith Kortbein 192
Ken Jax 183
Kildare Town Board Supervisor
Brian Hawkins 102
Ken Rogge 102
Scattering 1
Lisbon Town Board Supervisor
X Kevin Klinker 98
Kevin Wetley 93
Lyndon Town Board Chairperson
X Pat Mitchell 160
William Carey 48
Lyndon Town Board Supervisor
X Gary Geibel 158
Jim Rockwell 155
Plymouth Town Board Supervisor
X Travis Schultz 133
Debra Parrish 117
Source: WRJC.com
