Spring 2019 Contested Election Results in Juneau County

Necedah Village Trustee

X Charlie Krupa 97

Donald Jackson 93

Peter Blum 87

Necedah Town Board Supervisor

X George Schumer 382

Ginny Hodal 332

Armenia Town Chairperson

X Robert Owens 156

Jim Parrett 79

Armenia Town Board Supervisor

X Bob Halbur 121

Keith Parker 35

Armenia Constable

X Terry Bellmer 161

Dennis Castellon 118

Wonewoc Village Trustee

X Robert Norling 94

Shawn Lehman 91

Clearfield Town Supervisor

X Jim Suzda Jr 140

Michael Meixner 105

Cutler Town Board Supervisor

X James Heyward Jr 60

Curtiss Jorgenson 52

Finley Town Board Chairperson

X Chelsea Johnson 27

William Carter 20

Finley Town Board Supervisor

X Joseph Sterbenz Jr 35

Frank Worzalla 33

Fountain Town Board Supervisor

X Joanne Klinker 91

Nathan Bell 85

Germantown Town Board Supervisor

X Keith Kortbein 192

Ken Jax 183

Kildare Town Board Supervisor

Brian Hawkins 102

Ken Rogge 102

Scattering 1

Lisbon Town Board Supervisor

X Kevin Klinker 98

Kevin Wetley 93

Lyndon Town Board Chairperson

X Pat Mitchell 160

William Carey 48

Lyndon Town Board Supervisor

X Gary Geibel 158

Jim Rockwell 155

Plymouth Town Board Supervisor

X Travis Schultz 133

Debra Parrish 117

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.