Sportsman’s Expo Moved To Dells, Draws Big Crowd

With more space at the Kalahari Resort, organizers of the Sportsman’s Expo say they were able to attract crowds comparable to 2019 while maintaining social distancing. Outdoor Season moves its annual event to the resort from Madison’s Alliant Energy Center last weekend. The convention had been canceled last year. This time the expo included more than 200 vendors selling products for all outdoor activities, including deer hunting equipment, fishing boats, and even turkey calls.

Source: WRJC.com







