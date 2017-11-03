Sports Express – Level 3: Three area teams advance; stunned Edgar sees season end

Amherst’s Marcus Glodowski controlled the game as the Falcons routed Stratford 52-15 Friday night, clinching its sixth straight trip to the state semifinals. Iola-Scandinavia and Abbotsford also advanced, while Edgar suffered its first loss of the season.

Source: WAOW.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.