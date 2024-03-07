Spohn, Myrna D. Age 88 of Camp Douglas

Myrna D. Spohn, 88, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Rolling Hills in Sparta. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 408 W. River St. New Lisbon, WI 53950, 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church at 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Pastor Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.