Spohn, Myrna D. Age 88 of Camp Douglas
Myrna D. Spohn, 88, of Camp Douglas, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Rolling Hills in Sparta. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 408 W. River St. New Lisbon, WI 53950, 11:00 AM. Family and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church at 9:00 AM until the time of service on Saturday. Pastor Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
