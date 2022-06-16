Spirituality and sexuality often clash. These Green Bay churches made the effort to be designated LGBTQ friendly.
Union Congregational United Church of Christ, First Congregational United Church of Christ, and Trinity Lutheran Church are designated open and affirming churches.
-
Wisconsin's ties to Jan. 6 may become clearer as select committee focuses on effort to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 12:52 PM
Thursday's Jan. 6 committee hearing will focus on pressures to stop the 2020 election certification, involving the Green Bay Sweep and Wisconsin.
-
Storm aftermath: Utilities work to restore power in Brown County; drivers warned to use...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM
The Green Bay police and fire departments said multiple accidents with injuries occurred as a result of power outages at traffic lights.
-
-
Live updates: Long day of storms and tornadoes ends with widespread damage and 90,000...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2022 at 3:58 AM
Severe weather is forecast to occur across a large area of Wisconsin on Wednesday, including most or all of the state's largest population centers.
-
Two men arrested in connection with Green Bay shootings that injured 2 people last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2022 at 2:30 AM
Two men are being held in Brown County Jail.
-
When severe weather hits, these best practices will help you survive a tornado strike
by Wochit on June 15, 2022 at 11:48 PM
These best practices from FEMA and the CDC will give you your best chance of surviving a tornado strike.
-
Green Bay Packers schedule Family Night at Lambeau Field a week after training camp opens
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 15, 2022 at 10:44 PM
Family Night, a full practice, includes a game-like atmosphere and concludes with fireworks.
-
Tornado’s Touchdown in Local Areas
by WRJC WebMaster on June 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM
-
GOP candidate Tim Michels reasserts view on marriage as 'between a man and woman' as...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 15, 2022 at 9:19 PM
Support for gay marriage has grown to be nearly universal in Wisconsin, with 72% approval in recent state polling.
