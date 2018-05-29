Spirit 2 medical service back in the air one month after deadly crash
Spirit Medical Transport is back in action in the Northwoods, just four weeks after the company’s old aircraft crashed in Hazelhurst, killing all three crew members on board.
Source: WAOW.com
