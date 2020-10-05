Spike in COVID-19 cases on Menominee reservation prompts tribal officials to issue emergency orders
The Menominee reservation is experiencing a surge in COVID cases and tribal officials are taking emergency measures.
Coronavirus in Brown County: Three more deaths reported; death toll at 69 people
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM
Seven deaths were reported in Brown County in the last seven days.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 10:36 PM
COVID-19 spike prompts Diocese of Green Bay to reissue dispensation, excusing Catholics...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 10:28 PM
Diocese leaders re-implemented a dispensation in Green Bay as the outbreak continues to spike.
Oconto County COVID-19 cases climb 37% over last week
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM
The Public Health Director reiterates need for people to take steps to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Wisconsin reports nearly 1,700 new coronavirus cases as outbreak continues to rank among...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2020 at 8:56 PM
Northeast and central Wisconsin continued to struggle with explosive case growth and a rapid rise in hospitalizations.
'I'll go in a moon suit': Sen. Ron Johnson says his COVID-19 diagnosis won't stop him...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM
"If we have to go in and vote, I've already told leadership I'll go in a moon suit," Johnson said during a talk radio interview with The Ross Kaminsky Show.
Juneau County Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases on Monday 10/5
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM
US Senator Johnson Tests Positive For COVID-19
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 8:32 PM
Sauk County Health Officer Quits, Saying He’s Frustrated With Lack Of Leadership During...
by WRJC WebMaster on October 5, 2020 at 8:31 PM
