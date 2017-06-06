Spencer woman pleads not guilty in coffee-spiking incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) – A 56-year-old Spencer woman accused of trying to spike her boss’ coffee with a variety of things, including eye drop solution and anti-anxiety pills, in hopes he would forget that she owned him $2,000 pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to online Marathon County court records.

