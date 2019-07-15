Speeds Hit 130 MPH in Weekend Chase Female Involved has Warrant in Juneau County

Authorities are sorting out the details after an extreme high-speed chase in Jackson County over the weekend. Deputies had attempted to stop vehicle early Saturday morning in Black River Falls, but the driver took off reaching 90-miles-per-hour on city streets before accelerating to 130 on the highway. Thirty-two-year-old Jeremy Peters bailed out after crashing and was quickly caught, along with his passenger, 39-year-old Theresa Hinkley. Peters is a suspect in an armed robbery investigation with the Menominee Tribal Police Department. Hinkley has an outstanding warrant in Juneau County

Source: WRJC.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.